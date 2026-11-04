Shock in the FPÖ
Club Director Norbert Nemeth Dies Unexpectedly
There is great consternation within the FPÖ following the completely unexpected passing of Norbert Nemeth, the party’s long-time club director and a close confidant of Kickl. The National Council member was 57 years old.
“The news of his sudden death has hit the entire Freedom Party family with full force. Out of respect for the privacy of his loved ones, we ask for your understanding that we cannot issue any further statement at this time,” the party said in a statement. “Our thoughts and sympathy are with all his loved ones during these difficult hours,” the Freedom Party added.
Key Behind-the-Scenes Manager
Born in Vienna in 1969, Nemeth studied law in Salzburg. He initially worked in the Lower Austrian state government and at the Ombudsman’s Office. Within the FPÖ, he rose to become a key figure: He coordinated parliamentary work, contributed to party platforms, and was a member of the negotiating teams during government coalition talks in both 2017 and 2025. He had also served as a member of the National Council since October 2024.
However, Nemeth’s influence extended far beyond his seat in the National Council. His role as parliamentary group director was particularly important: he organized parliamentary work, coordinated the policy advisors, and ensured that the FPÖ’s political line was coordinated across the various committees. He thus served as a kind of operational power broker for the party.
Party colleagues express their grief
Manfred Haimbuchner, FPÖ leader and Deputy Governor of Upper Austria, said he was “deeply shaken” by Nemeth’s death. Herbert Kickl said in a statement that the loss was “hard to put into words” for him. NEOS parliamentary group leader Yannick Shetty also expressed his condolences: “Despite all our political differences, we knew him as a profound expert on Parliament who was highly regarded far beyond party lines.”
Erwin Angerer, state party chairman of the FPÖ in Carinthia, also expressed his dismay at the news of Nemeth’s unexpected death. “His loss leaves a huge void,” he said in a statement.
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