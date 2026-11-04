Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Gutscheine
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Shock in the FPÖ

Club Director Norbert Nemeth Dies Unexpectedly

Nachrichten
04.11.2026 14:11
Norbert Nemeth was the FPÖ’s parliamentary director and deputy parliamentary group leader and ...
Norbert Nemeth was the FPÖ’s parliamentary director and deputy parliamentary group leader and was considered a close confidant of party leader Herbert Kickl.(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Porträt von krone.at
Von krone.at

There is great consternation within the FPÖ following the completely unexpected passing of Norbert Nemeth, the party’s long-time club director and a close confidant of Kickl. The National Council member was 57 years old.

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

“The news of his sudden death has hit the entire Freedom Party family with full force. Out of respect for the privacy of his loved ones, we ask for your understanding that we cannot issue any further statement at this time,” the party said in a statement. “Our thoughts and sympathy are with all his loved ones during these difficult hours,” the Freedom Party added.

Key Behind-the-Scenes Manager
Born in Vienna in 1969, Nemeth studied law in Salzburg. He initially worked in the Lower Austrian state government and at the Ombudsman’s Office. Within the FPÖ, he rose to become a key figure: He coordinated parliamentary work, contributed to party platforms, and was a member of the negotiating teams during government coalition talks in both 2017 and 2025. He had also served as a member of the National Council since October 2024.

However, Nemeth’s influence extended far beyond his seat in the National Council. His role as parliamentary group director was particularly important: he organized parliamentary work, coordinated the policy advisors, and ensured that the FPÖ’s political line was coordinated across the various committees. He thus served as a kind of operational power broker for the party.

Norbert Nemeth was the FPÖ’s parliamentary group director and deputy parliamentary group leader ...
Norbert Nemeth was the FPÖ’s parliamentary group director and deputy parliamentary group leader and was considered a confidant of party leader Herbert Kickl.(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)

Party colleagues express their grief
Manfred Haimbuchner, FPÖ leader and Deputy Governor of Upper Austria, said he was “deeply shaken” by Nemeth’s death. Herbert Kickl said in a statement that the loss was “hard to put into words” for him. NEOS parliamentary group leader Yannick Shetty also expressed his condolences: “Despite all our political differences, we knew him as a profound expert on Parliament who was highly regarded far beyond party lines.”

Erwin Angerer, state party chairman of the FPÖ in Carinthia, also expressed his dismay at the news of Nemeth’s unexpected death. “His loss leaves a huge void,” he said in a statement. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
04.11.2026 14:11
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf