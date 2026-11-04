Children’s book author Janosch dies in Tenerife

The Tiger and the Bear as an Act of Defiance

Tiger, Bear, and Tiger Duck were a kind of act of defiance. Janosch was furious. The Academy of Fine Arts in Munich had rejected him. And even his early books, such as *The Story of Valek the Horse*, hadn’t been very successful. So he set out to protest. “I wanted to make a kitsch book,” he once said in a documentary: “There has to be a cuddly bear in it, and the bear has to go on a journey, and he has to have a friend. And just like that, the women start crying.”