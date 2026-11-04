Metal Pieces in Chocolate: More Cases Reported

“Treat” Special Investigation Unit Established

Items found in the candy include needles, screws, nails, and even metal staples. A special investigation unit has since been established to handle the case and is now hunting down the perpetrators. The “Treat” investigative team is being coordinated centrally by the Federal Criminal Police Office (BK). The goal is to centrally document the incidents that have come to light so far, identify possible connections, and advance the investigations in close cooperation with the relevant state criminal police offices.