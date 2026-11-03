Medical Association Opposes This
Pharmacists Will Soon Be Allowed to Administer Two Vaccines
This has been under discussion for many years, and now it’s becoming a reality: vaccinations in pharmacies will begin next year. The corresponding resolution will be passed by the Council of Ministers on Wednesday. Initially, pharmacists will be allowed to administer two types of vaccines—specifically, inactivated vaccines.
According to information from “Krone,” pharmacies will be allowed to administer the tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) vaccine and the combined tetanus, pertussis, and diphtheria vaccine to people aged 14 and older.
Vaccination coverage rates are to be increased
The stated goal of this measure is to ensure low-threshold access and to increase vaccination coverage rates, following international best practices.
In 19 European countries, pharmacists are already permitted to administer injections. According to the Association of Vaccine Manufacturers, this has been particularly successfulfor the flu vaccine, as it makes it easy to reach young working adults in particular. According to the association, the influenza vaccination coverage rate in Ireland has increased by about 50 percent since the introduction of pharmacy vaccinations in 2011, while in Portugal it rose by 32 percent.
Resistance from the Medical Association is to be expected
As expected, opposition to vaccinations in pharmacies is coming from the Medical Association. Vaccinations are, for good reason, a medical service, said Medical Association President Johannes Steinhart regarding the government’s plans.
“Twelve years of rigorous training cannot be offset by a weekend course,” said Steinhart. “Patient safety should be the top priority; we therefore reject this measure.” At the same time, doctors are calling for medications to be dispensed in doctors’ offices, a proposal that pharmacists, in turn, reject.
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