Appeal Successful
Sentence Reduced: 20 Years in Prison for the Murder of Jenni
In late August, Clemens T. received the maximum sentence for the murder of 21-year-old Jenni Scharinger. Eight years ago, the man from Lower Austria strangled the young woman—she had wanted to break up with him. The man, now 33, is fighting for a reduced sentence in the Higher Regional Court. With success.
Life imprisonment and confinement due to dangerousness—that was the verdict of the jury at the Vienna Regional Court against Clemens T., Jenni’s murderer. Because she wanted to break up with the now 33-year-old, he strangled her on January 22, 2018, and buried her body in a wooded area near the Allentsteig military training area in Lower Austria. It wasn’t until eight years later that the gruesome case was solved.
Disturbing Confession
During his trial in late August, the trained landscape gardener made a disturbing confession: “Jenni was truly a wonderful person. I played God back in January. I took someone’s life because I’m simply struggling with personal problems.” Clemens T. wallowed in self-pity: “It’s sad that this happened to me.”
A Quick Trial in the Court of Last Resort
Now, after seven years, the case is at least coming to a conclusion in the criminal justice system: Since the 33-year-old felt the maximum sentence was too harsh, he is appealing to the Vienna Higher Regional Court. Flanked by correctional officers, Clemens T. is brought before the court in the Palace of Justice. The hearing is scheduled to last only half an hour.
“This is a case that has captured the public’s attention. Nevertheless, one must take into account that there are many mitigating factors—and significant ones at that. Without his confession, the case would still be unsolved,” argues defense attorney Astrid Wagner in favor of a reduced sentence. She adds that the length of the proceedings and his clean criminal record must also be taken into account. Clemens T. has the final word: “I’m ashamed,” he sobs.
The three-judge panel’s deliberations last only a few minutes: 20 years in prison is now the final sentence. The sentence was thus reduced. “The panel finds no evidence of exceptional violence,” as the Vienna Regional Court had stated in its written ruling. “The search lasted over eight years,” the panel explains. Clemens T. had contributed significantly to establishing the truth through his confession.
Attorney Andreas Schweitzer, who represents Jenni’s mother, comments on the verdict, which is now final: “I am appalled by the reasoning that no massive violence was used. They failed to take into account his behavior after the crime and the fact that he only confessed because he was under immense pressure.”
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