Sentence Reduced: 20 Years in Prison for the Murder of Jenni

“This is a case that has captured the public’s attention. Nevertheless, one must take into account that there are many mitigating factors—and significant ones at that. Without his confession, the case would still be unsolved,” argues defense attorney Astrid Wagner in favor of a reduced sentence. She adds that the length of the proceedings and his clean criminal record must also be taken into account. Clemens T. has the final word: “I’m ashamed,” he sobs.