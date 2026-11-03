After Horrifying Discoveries: Police Establish Dedicated Unit

Cases in Three Federal States

In Linz, a 28-year-old father found nails in chocolate bars and chewy candies that his children had collected—which is why law enforcement is currently issuing a special warning against consuming candy collected in the Linz-Oed district. The treats were apparently tampered with by hand. In the district of Vöcklabruck, a girl narrowly escaped injury. A needle was discovered in both a chewy candy and a chocolate bar. Although the child took a bite out of one of the treats, she did not bite down on the piece of metal.