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Reached for a knife

Murder Trial Following Couple’s Act of Desperation

Nachrichten
03.11.2026 05:00
The former pharmacy owner has been in pretrial detention since the incident in Kottingbrunn.
The former pharmacy owner has been in pretrial detention since the incident in Kottingbrunn.(Bild: Krone-Collage/Josef Poyer, Alexandra Freiberger)
Porträt von Anja Richter
Von Anja Richter

An unusual trial for attempted murder begins Tuesday at the Wiener Neustadt Regional Court (Lower Austria). The defendants are a pharmacy owner and his wife, who also worked at the pharmacy. The couple planned a joint suicide in Kottingbrunn, but the attempt went wrong. Because the man is alleged to have used a knife without prior agreement, he now faces up to life in prison.

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The drama was preceded by a conviction. In June 2025, the pharmacy owner and his wife were sentenced to prison terms after being charged by a major pharmaceutical company. The charges involved embezzlement resulting in damages of approximately two million euros. The man and his wife refused to accept the prison sentences—three years and seven months, respectively—especially since these sentences would also mean their financial ruin.

Because the former pharmacy owner was scheduled to begin his prison sentence in February 2026, the couple began to consider committing suicide together. 

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The medical examiner cannot determine who stabbed whom.

Anwalt Nikolaus Rast

Bild: zVg

Poison cocktail did not lead to death
On February 1, 2026, they intended to carry out their plan using a poison cocktail. However, the amount of medication was insufficient, and so it came to pass that the 66-year-old retiree woke up the next morning to find that his wife—who, according to the prosecutor, was unconscious—was still alive.

“Since he wanted to carry out the plan, he decided to end his own life and that of his wife using a filleting knife—which had not been agreed upon beforehand—that came from their own kitchen,” writes the Wiener Neustadt District Attorney’s Office in its eleven-page indictment. He is alleged to have stabbed her and then injured himself with the knife. Both survived this as well. 

Attorney Reports “Memory Gaps”
“The medical examiner cannot determine who stabbed her,” argues attorney Nikolaus Rast, who represents the pharmacy owner, adding: “Nor do the DNA traces prove that my client wielded the knife. Both had taken the mix of medications and had memory lapses.” He is pleading for an acquittal in the jury trial.

The “Krone” will report on the trial.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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