Things completely escalated
Caught thief went on a rampage and urinated on a wall
A 43-year-old thief in Wels refused to accept that he had been caught. The store detective called the police, whereupon the suspect completely lost control, threw chairs around, spat at the officers, and urinated on a wall. Despite putting up a fierce struggle, he was arrested and transferred to the Wels Juvenile Detention Center.
As early as Saturday evening, around 5:50 p.m., a police patrol was dispatched to the Max.Center in Wels in response to a shoplifting incident. Upon arrival, the officers found a 43-year-old suspect from Stadl-Paura in the store detective’s office, accompanied by the 52-year-old store detective.
Became Increasingly Violent
Even during the initial encounter, the 43-year-old behaved extremely aggressively, yelling at the responding police officers and hurling insults at them. Due to his increasingly aggressive behavior, additional police patrols were called in for backup.
Urinated on the office wall
While the officers were trying to clarify the situation, the situation escalated further. The suspect spat at the police officers, threw a lighter in their direction, and urinated against a wall in the office. Shortly before the requested backup arrived, the 43-year-old also threw two chairs at the officers and the store detective.
Security guard suffered a broken bone
During the incident, the 52-year-old store detective suffered a fracture of a metacarpal bone in his left hand. Due to persistent pain, he went to Wels Hospital, where the injury was diagnosed. The responding police officers were unharmed.
Taken to the Wels Juvenile Detention Center
The 43-year-old was arrested and taken by police van to the Dragonerstraße police station. After the investigation was completed and following consultation with the Wels District Attorney’s Office, the suspect was ordered to be transferred to the Wels Correctional Facility.
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