“Everyone was crying!” A touching scene after the F1 victory

“I’m just so proud of the whole team for believing in Kimi from the very beginning,” Wolff said on Sunday on Sky after the title was clinched in Mexico. In his first year, Antonelli had finished well behind his teammate George Russell. Doubts were raised as to whether the Italian might have been better off gaining F1 experience with a smaller team. “We knew it was going to be a difficult year,” Wolff recalled. “But we looked at the data and we trusted it.”