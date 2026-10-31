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Two collided

Shock in the top-of-the-table clash! Emergency medical response for the Bulls

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31.10.2026 14:19
Valentina Akrap and Christina Gierzinger had to be treated by the emergency medical team for ...
Valentina Akrap and Christina Gierzinger had to be treated by the emergency medical team for facial injuries while lying on the ground.(Bild: Andreas Tröster)
Porträt von Christoph Kolland
Von Christoph Kolland

The Women’s Bundesliga match between Red Bull Salzburg and Sturm Graz lasted only one minute before two players from the home team were suddenly lying on the ground, covered in blood. The cause was a violent collision. An emergency doctor and an ambulance arrived.

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Just 52 seconds into the Women’s Bundesliga match between Red Bull Salzburg and Sturm Graz, the game had to be halted due to serious injuries. The Salzburg players Valentina Akrap and Christina Gierzinger were both focused solely on the ball and collided head-on. As a result, both remained on the ground, writhing in pain and bleeding from their faces and heads. Their cries of pain were unmistakable. Both are believed to have sustained lacerations.

Emergency medical personnel treated Salzburg’s Akrap and Gierzinger
Medical staff from both teams immediately rushed onto the field to administer first aid. “Ambulance!” the teammates immediately shouted toward the bench. About ten minutes after the incident, the emergency doctor was already at the academy in Liefering. However, it took another ten minutes or so before the injured players were transported away.

Sturm Graz, the league leader, was playing on the road in Salzburg, which sits in fourth place. It was set to be a top-of-the-table clash, but it was cut short early on by the need for emergency medical assistance. A small delegation from the Bulls’ men’s team, including goalkeeper Christian Zawieschitzky and center back Valentin Zabransky, also made sure not to miss the match.

Medical staff attended to the injured players.
Medical staff attended to the injured players.(Bild: Andreas Tröster)
(Bild: Andreas Tröster)

After the injured players were taken away, the players from both teams first had to come to terms with the shock and then warm up again. Akrap and Gierzinger were replaced by Laura Talwieser and Magdalena Schwarz. The Bavarian player also had a dangerous shot in the 23rd minute, which was saved by the Sturm goalkeeper. Apart from that shot, however, it was mostly the Styrian team that dominated the game and pushed toward the opponent’s goal. But as the game went on, the home team grew stronger as well. The score remained 0–0 at halftime.

The stadium announcer used the break to provide a health update on Akrap and Gierzinger: Both were doing well under the circumstances, and “nothing serious happened.” After the break, it took only 32 seconds for Sturm to take the lead through Brigitta Pullins. Shortly after, Aldina Hamzic—who had already had to leave the field once this season due to circulatory problems—collapsed on the field and had to be substituted.

ADMIRAL Women’s Bundesliga: Red Bull Salzburg – Sturm Graz. – Goals: Pullins (46’). – FC Red Bull Salzburg (4-2-3-1): Guha; L. Spinn, Hamzic (56. Rausch), Schirmbrand, Illinger; Akrap (2. Talwieser), Grünwald; Gierzinger (2. Schwarz), Pamminger, Triendl; Wienerroither. –Akademie Liefering, Platzer.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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