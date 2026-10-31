Shock in the top-of-the-table clash! Emergency medical response for the Bulls

After the injured players were taken away, the players from both teams first had to come to terms with the shock and then warm up again. Akrap and Gierzinger were replaced by Laura Talwieser and Magdalena Schwarz. The Bavarian player also had a dangerous shot in the 23rd minute, which was saved by the Sturm goalkeeper. Apart from that shot, however, it was mostly the Styrian team that dominated the game and pushed toward the opponent’s goal. But as the game went on, the home team grew stronger as well. The score remained 0–0 at halftime.