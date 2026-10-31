Night helicopter has taken off 21 times in 36 days

The base for the bright-yellow rescue helicopter at the Suben airfield in the Innviertel region has been staffed around the clock since September 25: Through the Red Cross control center in the Innviertel region, the helicopter—with the call sign Christophorus Europa 3—has since been dispatched on missions even at night. Whether for serious accidents or medical emergencies such as heart attacks or strokes—or even to transport critically ill patients from one hospital to another.