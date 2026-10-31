Unfair? Outdoor Pool Cashier Loses Job After Eight Years

Unfair treatment or a political maneuver? In Lockenhaus, at any rate, relations between the municipality and Helmut Riesenfellner have soured. This year, Riesenfellner worked as a cashier at the local outdoor pool, a job he has held as a seasonal employee for eight years. According to reports, he sat at the ticket counter every day for weeks on end, often for ten hours or more. He didn’t get a proper break. “I’d just take a bite out of a roll now and then,” says the 60-year-old. That wasn’t part of the agreement. Only in the first year did a second person briefly work alongside him. After that, he was always alone.