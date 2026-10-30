Moving Words After a Tearful Drama in Vienna

“That’s the last thing you want”

It’s still unclear how long Cobolli will be sidelined. One thing is certain, however: the injury is a bitter setback. The French Open finalist is currently sixth in the year-end rankings in the race for a spot at the ATP Finals in Turin. “I know how tough it can be; I know how much he wants to be in Turin. The last thing you want is an injury a few weeks before that. Hopefully, it’s nothing too serious,” Berrettini emphasized.