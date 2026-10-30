Heart-wrenching scenes
Moving Words After a Tearful Drama in Vienna
A tearful end for Flavio Cobolli! The No. 4 seed at the Erste Bank Open was forced to retire due to injury during the round of 16 on Thursday evening and is now worried about his participation in the season’s highlight. After the match, his opponent and fellow Italian Matteo Berrettini offered moving words.
With the score at 2-5 in the first set, Flavio Cobolli could go no further and retired. The reason was an injury to the 24-year-old’s left hip. On the bench, Cobolli broke down in tears—heartbreaking scenes in the sold-out Wiener Stadthalle.
Berrettini comforted the visibly distraught Cobolli, who tearfully bid farewell to the event in the Austrian capital, which offers a prize purse of 2.79 million euros. Even while still on the court, there were emotional words. “I feel so sorry for him. I’ve been in this situation so many times—maybe too many—which is why I got emotional,” Berrettini said, empathizing with his friend.
“That’s the last thing you want”
It’s still unclear how long Cobolli will be sidelined. One thing is certain, however: the injury is a bitter setback. The French Open finalist is currently sixth in the year-end rankings in the race for a spot at the ATP Finals in Turin. “I know how tough it can be; I know how much he wants to be in Turin. The last thing you want is an injury a few weeks before that. Hopefully, it’s nothing too serious,” Berrettini emphasized.
Special Memories
For him, it had been a special match in Vienna. “We wanted to step onto the court today and celebrate our tennis journey together. As little kids, we used to play tennis on the weekends in Rome,” Berrettini recalled, before going on to mention a special moment with Cobolli. “I can remember the day he decided to choose tennis over soccer. I remember his eyes—they’re the same eyes he still has today.”
In the quarterfinals, the 30-year-old will now face fifth-seeded Australian Alex De Minaur. A year ago, the world No. 10—also in the quarterfinals—defeated Berrettini (world No. 48) in Vienna. Will the Italian now get his revenge?
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