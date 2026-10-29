It’s Official! 99ers Leave Graz After Dispute with City

“If we’re no longer welcome, there are other ways to do things!”

“As the Graz99ers, we pay over 400,000 euros in rent per season—for games and practices for all our teams, right down to the youth divisions. But if we’re no longer welcome in Graz as a top-tier sports team, there are other options,” 99ers President Herbert Jerich had told the “Krone” as recently as mid-October. And now he’s followed through on his words...