LIVE NOW: Austria Vienna vs. Juventus Turin!

At Juve, “it’s just the results that aren’t there”

In the 1-1 draw against Inter, they managed to do that for long stretches; the bitter equalizer didn’t come until stoppage time. On paper, Juve appears to be slightly weaker, especially since the Turin team has gotten off to a slow start in the Italian league, sitting in ninth place with just three points from four league games. Most recently, they suffered a 2–5 home loss to league leader AS Roma. “You might be tempted to think they’re below Inter, but if you look deeper and analyze the games in detail, you’ll see that the only thing wrong with Juventus right now is their results,” said Kenesei. Even against the Romans, the hosts—where Larissa Rusek is the backup goalkeeper—could have created more chances. “The game was anything but one-sided.”