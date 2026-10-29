Talked Out of Drinking
Trio Convicted for Spate of Violence at the Danube Island Festival
At this year’s Vienna Danube Island Festival, three young men left a trail of injured visitors in their wake. They now insist in court: “If we were sober, we would never do something like that.” Of course, they are still being convicted by the Vienna Regional Court.
Four completely random acts of violence in just 40 minutes—that is the shocking toll of a young trio’s visit to this year’s Danube Island Festival. The case is now concluding at the Vienna Regional Court with charges of multiple counts of assault, two counts of attempted robbery, and making dangerous threats.
Two bottles of whiskey
On July 3, they joined thousands of others at Europe’s largest free festival. “We figured, if everyone’s drinking, we’ll drink too,” explains the 19-year-old Turkish man. Together with the first defendant, a 20-year-old, he shared an unbelievable two bottles of whiskey. In unison, the two young men tell the jury: “I don’t remember much.”
We can’t say “women” in this courtroom anymore. That’s a derogatory term.
Die vorsitzende Richterin rügt den Zweitangeklagten.
They could only remember the first incident, which had already taken place outside the festival grounds on the Danube Island. The second defendant begins his testimony: “The man was with two women.” And is immediately interrupted by the presiding judge: “Can’t we say ‘women’ in this courtroom anymore? That’s a derogatory term.” – “Excuse me, Ms. Prosecutor,” says the 19-year-old. Next rebuke: “I’m the judge!”
Kicks to the back of the knee “were unintentional”
“Witnesses have said that you even kicked the victim in the back of the knee twice,” the judge confronts the first defendant, a conscript. “It’s possible that was unintentional.” A scuffle ensued, culminating in a punch. “We wouldn’t do that if we were sober,” the 19-year-old insists.
Two other victims were threatened: “Do you have any money? Hand it over, or you’ll get beaten up.” But the trio didn’t get away with anything. “The police saw that we didn’t have anything on us,” argues the youngest. But as is well known, even the attempt is a criminal offense.
No one has to go to jail
And the third member of the group? “He just happened to show up, out of the blue,” says his defense attorney. He was the only one who was sober; he had previously been in the hospital for a foot injury—from there, he drove straight to the Danube Island. The 23-year-old was merely trying to break up one of the fights.
Nevertheless, he received a ten-month suspended sentence for assault. And the two main perpetrators also won’t have to go to prison. They received 21- and 18-month suspended sentences, respectively. Both young men must also complete anger management training. The verdicts are not yet final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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