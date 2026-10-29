Death trap with dental floss! Mayor sounds the alarm

Report such incidents to the police immediately

To rule out further dangers, the mayor immediately notified the municipal maintenance department to check whether any more traps had been set. The police are now investigating who is behind this dangerous act. So far, there are no leads on possible perpetrators.

For walkers, runners, and cyclists, the hope remains that the person or persons responsible can be identified quickly. “I appeal to common sense here to refrain from such ‘pranks’ and, to put it plainly, to use your brain a little,” Koll urges the residents of Traun to report such incidents to the police immediately.