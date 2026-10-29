"That's insane"
Death trap with dental floss! Mayor sounds the alarm
A walk in Traun (Linz-Land district) took an unexpected turn: A disturbing discovery is now keeping police and local officials on their toes. The circumstances remain a mystery. Mayor Karl-Heinz Koll is taking the first steps.
There is currently a great deal of commotion in Traun following the discovery of a dangerous trap in a wooded area. Unknown individuals had stretched waxed dental floss across a path. What makes this particularly alarming: According to Mayor Karl-Heinz Koll (ÖVP), anyone riding a bicycle on that path would have been struck directly in the throat. For the mayor, the incident is completely incomprehensible. “Anyone who does something like this is mentally ill,” Koll states bluntly.
The discovery was immediately reported to the police. It constitutes a threat to public safety, and an investigation is already underway. According to the mayor, the case has been referred by the police to the district attorney’s office. “This carries a sentence of up to five years in prison. It is a serious offense,” Koll emphasizes.
Anyone who does something like this is mentally ill. It carries a sentence of up to five years in prison. This is a serious offense.
Karl-Heinz Koll, VP-Bürgermeister
Bild: FOTOKERSCHI / WERNER KERSCHBAUMMAYR
Report such incidents to the police immediately
To rule out further dangers, the mayor immediately notified the municipal maintenance department to check whether any more traps had been set. The police are now investigating who is behind this dangerous act. So far, there are no leads on possible perpetrators.
For walkers, runners, and cyclists, the hope remains that the person or persons responsible can be identified quickly. “I appeal to common sense here to refrain from such ‘pranks’ and, to put it plainly, to use your brain a little,” Koll urges the residents of Traun to report such incidents to the police immediately.
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