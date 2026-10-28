Chancellor Wants to Bring UN AI Center to Vienna

The International Atomic Energy Agency as a Model, Competition from Switzerland

The government’s argument: Vienna is one of four UN headquarters worldwide and the only one in the EU. With the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), two institutions that monitor dangerous technologies are already based here. Following this model, an AI center could evaluate models, develop standards, and build trust among nations. It won’t be easy. Geneva has the lead when it comes to AI: it is home to the UN International Telecommunication Union (ITU), hosted the first UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance in July, and Switzerland will host a global AI summit in June 2027. Furthermore, the two AI superpowers—the U.S. and China—are missing from the list of supporters of the Finnish-Norwegian appeal.