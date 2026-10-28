First Initiative
Chancellor Wants to Bring UN AI Center to Vienna
Austria holds a seat on the UN Security Council—and now wants the UN to establish another headquarters in Vienna. The capital is set to become the site of a United Nations AI center. Chancellor Christian Stocker announced these plans on Wednesday in the “Krone.” Details are expected to follow in 2027. Competition comes from Switzerland.
Following the International Atomic Energy Agency, oversight of artificial intelligence is now also set to move to the Danube. Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) wants to establish a United Nations AI center in Vienna. State Secretary Alexander Pröll (ÖVP) presented the proposal on Wednesday during a virtual summit on regulating the most powerful AI models. That evening, the two will meet with Nobel laureate Geoffrey Hinton and OpenClaw inventor Peter Steinberger.
Finland and Norway convened the meeting. In September, the two countries launched an appeal at the UN calling for exactly what Vienna is now offering: an international institution that sets standards, reviews AI models, and sounds the alarm when systems cross dangerous thresholds.
Stocker: “Let’s Not Fear AI”
“Let’s not fear artificial intelligence; instead, let’s provide it with a framework that alleviates people’s fears and provides security,” says Stocker. As a UN headquarters, Vienna is “the ideal location.” And Pröll adds: “No single country can tackle these challenges alone. The course for global AI governance is being set right now.”
The International Atomic Energy Agency as a Model, Competition from Switzerland
The government’s argument: Vienna is one of four UN headquarters worldwide and the only one in the EU. With the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), two institutions that monitor dangerous technologies are already based here. Following this model, an AI center could evaluate models, develop standards, and build trust among nations. It won’t be easy. Geneva has the lead when it comes to AI: it is home to the UN International Telecommunication Union (ITU), hosted the first UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance in July, and Switzerland will host a global AI summit in June 2027. Furthermore, the two AI superpowers—the U.S. and China—are missing from the list of supporters of the Finnish-Norwegian appeal.
A Boost from the Security Council
Vienna is playing its trump card: Starting in January, Austria will serve on the UN Security Council for two years, after having ousted Germany from the race in June. Regulating AI weapons systems is one of the priorities of its membership. The government has not yet specified how large the center will be or who will fund it. Discussions with partner countries are planned for the coming months, and by 2027, a concept outlining the center’s tasks, structure, and financing is expected to be finalized in collaboration with UN agencies. The proposal will then be submitted to the UN Global Dialogue on AI.
The chancellor will receive high-profile support on Wednesday evening at the TEDAI Vienna conference at the Hofburg: Hinton is considered one of the fathers of modern AI and has been warning about its risks for years. The Austrian Steinberger created OpenClaw, one of the best-known AI agent projects, and has been working at OpenAI since February.
Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger supports the plans and adds: “Artificial intelligence will fundamentally change not only the way we live together but also our security policy. It offers enormous opportunities for economic development, scientific progress, and more efficient administration. At the same time, however, we must not allow AI to become a tool for automated warfare, with machines—rather than humans—deciding matters of life and death. That is why Austria is consistently advocating for clear boundaries and internationally binding rules for AI weapons.”
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