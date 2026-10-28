13-Year-Old “Auszeit” Resident Back at the Facility

“Current legal basis is insufficient”

The “Auszeit-WG” program in Austria was created to detain juvenile repeat offenders. The goal of the “Auszeit-WG” is to protect the public from juvenile repeat offenders and to break the cycle of violence. “We would like to emphasize that we are dealing with juvenile offenders for whom the current legal framework is insufficient,” explained Pöschmann. Nevertheless, he said, the decision to detain them is important and the right approach, rather than remaining inactive and looking the other way.