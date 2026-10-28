After Escaping from the Hospital
13-Year-Old “Auszeit” Resident Back at the Facility
The 13-year-old “Auszeit” resident, who had escaped from the Vienna Donaustadt Clinic on Tuesday, is back at the facility. A spokeswoman for Vienna’s Child and Youth Welfare Services (MA 11) confirmed this on Wednesday. How the teenager managed to leave the Vienna hospital is currently the subject of an ongoing investigation, according to MA 11 spokeswoman Ingrid Pöschmann.
The 13-year-old was admitted to the “Auszeit-WG” about a month ago after repeatedly committing criminal acts. On Monday, the teenager was then taken to the clinic by ambulance and admitted as an inpatient. He was also treated there, Pöschmann said.
No Information on Health Issues
“By the morning, he was no longer there.” When asked what health issues the boy might have had, no information was provided, citing his right to privacy. The Vienna State Police Department stated that a missing person report had been filed.
“Current legal basis is insufficient”
The “Auszeit-WG” program in Austria was created to detain juvenile repeat offenders. The goal of the “Auszeit-WG” is to protect the public from juvenile repeat offenders and to break the cycle of violence. “We would like to emphasize that we are dealing with juvenile offenders for whom the current legal framework is insufficient,” explained Pöschmann. Nevertheless, he said, the decision to detain them is important and the right approach, rather than remaining inactive and looking the other way.
Renewed Criticism from the Greens
Following the incident, the Vienna Greens renewed their call for a fundamental overhaul of the care system for violent children and adolescents: “The shortcomings at the ‘Auszeit’ group home are now obvious, and the criticism shows no sign of abating. Short-term measures and purely coercive contexts are not sustainable solutions for children and adolescents prone to violence,” emphasized Ursula Berner, family policy spokesperson for the Vienna Greens, in a press release.
Instead of isolated interventions, she said, care models are needed that begin as early as possible—as soon as children and adolescents first exhibit problematic behavior. These models must be designed to last at least one year, preferably longer, and focus on building ongoing relationships.
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