“Retailers always view farmers as competition”

It’s not just small livestock that make money—vegetables, grains, and other farm products do too—and more and more farmers are warming up to the idea of direct sales. In Upper Austria alone, there are more than 200 farm stores. But sales are strictly regulated: anyone who also offers third-party products is only allowed to be open for 72 hours. This also affected farmer Michael Kirchgatterer (40) from Ohlsdorf, who is furious because he has to close his self-service store on Sundays for precisely that reason—as we reported.