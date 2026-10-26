Chancellor Threatens to Veto
Stocker on the EU Budget: “I Will Not Agree If …”
Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker continues to take a confrontational stance in negotiations over the future EU budget. Should the “pain threshold” set by Austria be exceeded, he will not approve the European Union’s multi-billion-euro financial framework, according to the ÖVP leader.
“What’s currently on the table is unacceptable. There is a red line for Austria. If this red line is crossed, I will not approve it,” Stocker said in an interview with the German newspaper *Die Welt*.
Since the EU’s multiannual financial framework must be adopted unanimously, Austria could single-handedly block the budget. However, the chancellor declined to reveal exactly where Vienna’s red line lies. Disclosing that, he said, would not be “a particularly smart move from a negotiating standpoint.”
The background to this is the European Commission’s proposal for the 2028–2034 budget, totaling approximately 1,985 billion euros. For Stocker, this amount is far too high. Austria is itself subject to an excessive deficit procedure and must balance its national budget. “We can’t distribute what isn’t there,” the ÖVP leader emphasized. That is why he also expects Brussels to exercise fiscal discipline and use funds more efficiently.
Along with Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland, Austria is among the so-called “frugal” states pushing for a significantly smaller EU budget.
At the same time, Stocker draws the line when it comes to potential savings: for example, he rejects cuts to the agricultural budget.
Kickl “Not a Reliable Partner”
In addition to the EU budget, Stocker also commented on domestic policy. He once again ruled out cooperation with FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl under his leadership. Kickl is “not a reliable partner” for the ÖVP, Stocker said. The substantive differences from the failed coalition negotiations in early 2025 remain unchanged.
Stocker also dismissed speculation about a political comeback by former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. Kurz has clearly positioned his future in the business world, Stocker said.
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