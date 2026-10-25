Bundesliga Live Updates
Sturm Graz vs. SV Ried, LIVE starting at 2:30 p.m.
Matchday 10 of the Austrian Bundesliga. Sturm Graz hosts SV Ried. We’re covering the game live—see the live updates below. The score is currently 1-1.
Here’s the live ticker:
A 6-1 win in the league derby against GAK, a well-deserved 1-0 victory in the Europa League against Olympique Marseille on Thursday: The Graz team heads into the final match of a “three-game home stretch” with plenty of confidence. “For us, it’s clearly a matter of getting our minds and bodies as fresh as possible in the few hours between Thursday and the match, fully relying on our strengths, and capping off this fantastic week so far against Ried,” said Sturm coach Fabio Ingolitsch. They only had a brief moment to celebrate the “great” victory over the French side.
“David vs. Goliath match”
“We need full focus, maximum concentration with and without the ball, and energy—which we’ll once again draw from our fantastic fans,” said the 34-year-old. The opponent rightfully sits in the upper half of the standings. “The task is correspondingly tough,” Ingolitsch emphasized. Sturm’s injury woes don’t make it any easier. On top of that, some players are still a bit banged up. Among them is right back Jürgen Heil, whose availability is very much in doubt. Ried, however, who are undefeated in their last four matches, can draw on nearly their full roster for what sporting director Lukas Brandl called a “David versus Goliath match.”
Thanks to three straight wins—most recently a 3-2 victory over Austria—they’re heading into the match with their heads held high. “We want to carry that momentum forward,” said Ried coach Mario Despotovic. The goal is a successful dress rehearsal ahead of the Cup round of 16 at LASK, which marks the start of three consecutive away games. Sturm heads into the 100th competitive match between the two teams knowing it has won the last four competitive meetings as well as six league home games. Ried’s most recent league victory against Sturm came at home on July 30, 2016. “We know that against an intense opponent with a lot of quality, we’ll have to play as a united team for the entire match and give it our all,” said Despotovic.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.