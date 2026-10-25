Sturm Graz vs. SV Ried, LIVE starting at 2:30 p.m.

Thanks to three straight wins—most recently a 3-2 victory over Austria—they’re heading into the match with their heads held high. “We want to carry that momentum forward,” said Ried coach Mario Despotovic. The goal is a successful dress rehearsal ahead of the Cup round of 16 at LASK, which marks the start of three consecutive away games. Sturm heads into the 100th competitive match between the two teams knowing it has won the last four competitive meetings as well as six league home games. Ried’s most recent league victory against Sturm came at home on July 30, 2016. “We know that against an intense opponent with a lot of quality, we’ll have to play as a united team for the entire match and give it our all,” said Despotovic.