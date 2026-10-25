Nazi propagandist
Instead of Diversion, 7 Months for Serial Offender
A 27-year-old man from the Mühlviertel region was ultimately forced to take the stand on charges of violating the ban on Nazi activities after the Linz District Attorney’s Office filed an appeal against a diversionary ruling. He was found guilty of at least 71 counts of Nazi propaganda. The sentence handed down by the jury court will also appear on his criminal record in the future.
In December 2025, the 27-year-old man from the Mühlviertel region had been pleased to have gotten off relatively lightly thanks to a diversion offer (a 3,500-euro fine). That way, the criminal record of the shift worker from Sankt Martin im Mühlkreis would have remained spotless.
However, the more-than-generous offer from the Linz Regional Court sparked massive protests from the Mauthausen Committee and the Network Against Right-Wing Extremism. And the public prosecutor’s office, too, was unwilling to accept such a lenient outcome without objection.
71 Posts with Nazi Propaganda
The worker is alleged to have sent at least 71 posts, images, and videos containing Nazi propaganda to a large group of people between April and the end of November 2024; he is also alleged to have glorified Adolf Hitler and advocated for the systematic killing of Jews.
The public prosecutor’s office filed an appeal against the diversion. The Higher Regional Court of Linz upheld the appeal—the three-judge panel found the 27-year-old to be seriously at fault: his sympathy for National Socialism was clearly evident.
Prosecutors requested time to consider their options
For reasons of general prevention, the man from the Mühlviertel region therefore had to appear before a jury court on Friday to answer charges of violating the Nazi Prohibition Act (§ 3g). Late in the afternoon, the verdict—which is not yet final—was handed down: seven months’ probation. The 27-year-old accepted the sentence, but the public prosecutor’s office requested time to consider its options.
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