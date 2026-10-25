Instead of Diversion, 7 Months for Serial Offender

Prosecutors requested time to consider their options

For reasons of general prevention, the man from the Mühlviertel region therefore had to appear before a jury court on Friday to answer charges of violating the Nazi Prohibition Act (§ 3g). Late in the afternoon, the verdict—which is not yet final—was handed down: seven months’ probation. The 27-year-old accepted the sentence, but the public prosecutor’s office requested time to consider its options.