Start Postponed! Change to the Men’s Giant Slalom

After all, there are still weeks to go until the next giant slalom at the end of November in Copper Mountain to get back on track should the season opener not go as hoped. “Last year’s motto was that we should be at the top level right from the start. That worked. Good results are inspiring; every top result brings something, but you can’t overestimate it,” said ÖSV men’s head coach Marko Pfeifer. What he wants to see is a winning mentality—he’d rather see determination and mistakes than a cautious approach and skiing just to secure a placement.