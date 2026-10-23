"Rampensau Forest Lodge"
“Forsthaus Rampensau”: Simone Lugner Gets Kicked Out
Tears, suspense, and bitter disappointment at “Forsthaus Rampensau”: In a truly nail-biting showdown, Simone Lugner and Alexander Schneller lost to their competitors Ebru and Julia—and Richard Lugner’s widow has to pack her bags again after just two days at the Carinthian alpine pasture!
As a reminder: Simone Lugner and Alexander Schneller were the ones eliminated in the first “Big Sawing” challenge—they received the most saw blades from the competing teams and would have been voted out of the Forsthaus…
If it weren’t for the “Out-In Game”—a second chance for Simone and Alex, who must face off against Ebru and Julia, the second-weakest team.
Tears for Alexander
But emotions are already running high right after the “Big Sawing” and before the “Out-In Game.” Especially for Alex, who is fighting back tears during the discussion with Ebru and Julia.
“The first signs I picked up were those from my drag queens and from you guys. And the first words I said were, ‘I could never vote them out because we’re a community,’” the circus director sobs.
What’s the deal with the “Out-In Game”?
A nomination in the “Big Elimination” doesn’t necessarily mean the end of the road for a team. In certain situations, the affected couples get another chance in a so-called“Out-In Game.” There, they can beat another duo and fight their way back into the Forest House.
Who has better aim?
In the “In-Out Game” called “Your Mom,” the name says it all: The teams must each manage to drop two nuts into a shot glass. A task that requires a lot of finesse: After all, the shot glass is sitting in a large container of water, of all places!
Simone goes first—and has bad luck right off the bat. Her nut bounces off the rim of the shot glass and falls beside it. Julia also misses her mark. Second try—same result: Once again, Simone and Julia have no luck!
Simone scores—and secures the win
And then, finally: Simone Lugner hits the mark! And takes the lead, as Julia’s mother misses again. After several failed attempts by both Julia and Simone, the score is finally tied!
But Julia didn’t count on Simone: The Lugner widow is clearly fired up and scores immediately. 2–1—a real “In-Out” thriller that Simone manages to win!
Alex loses to Ebru
Then Ebru and Alex face off. This time, Ebru proves she can handle the pressure—and sinks her first “mother” straight into the shot glass.
Tough luck for Alex, who can’t keep up and promptly misses the shot. And it gets even worse: Ebru pulls ahead and, after a few failed attempts, knocks Alex out with a 2–0 victory!
Julia kicks Simone and Alex out!
What does this mean for the two teams? It’s a tiebreaker! The losers, Alex and Julia, now face off against each other. And then Alexander scores for the first time—but the joy doesn’t last long. Julia counters and sinks her “mother” into the shot glass. From now on, every throw could be decisive. A true nail-biter!
In the end, Julia keeps her cool and scores to make it 2–1—thereby kicking Alex and Simone out of the “Forsthaus Rampensau.” What a shock for Team Lugner!
“Like a Funeral” by Richard Lugner
“Luckily, I wasn’t the one who messed it up…,” Simone responds after the elimination with a healthy dose of gallows humor.
But one thing in particular brings back sad memories for Simone: After they were eliminated, only her teammate was consoled. “The fact that people only paid attention to Alex—that was really harsh,” she explains. “It felt to me like at a funeral (Richard Lugner’s, ed.), where everyone also rushed over to Mausi because she jumped up, and everyone walked right past me...”
Yet she would have been happy if she’d been allowed to stay at the “Forsthaus Rampensau” a little longer, the Lugner widow admits. “But I’m also looking forward to being home now,” she says, taking it in stride.
A surprise as they move out!
Only Alex is still visibly offended even as they’re moving out. Instead of hugs, he now offers the Rampensäue just a handshake. “You can’t pick out a couple and then be like, ‘Ohhh, let me give you a hug…’,” he snaps.
And Simone? Let’s remember: When they moved in, there was a full-blown kissing scandal. And for their farewell? The Lugner widow is actually handing out hugs. What a surprise!
What other surprises does the “Forsthaus Rampensau” have in store? As always,you can find out on Fridays at 8:15 p.m. on ATV and JOYN.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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