Frustration in Salzburg: “That can’t happen to us”

Röhl may have to reshuffle the lineup again. Goalkeeper Christian Zawieschitzky received treatment in the second half but was able to finish the game. The national team goalkeeper had already been sidelined two weeks ago due to adductor problems. Röhl said he hopes “that everything is okay.” Things are coming thick and fast for the German coach’s team. The match against LASK will be followed by the ÖFB Cup round of 16 in Bregenz, and the trip to Anderlecht is sandwiched between league matches against Austria Lustenau and Sturm Graz. Only the international break in November will offer another chance to catch their breath.