Excavator on Glacier Tongue Sparks Outrage

According to ORF, the State Environmental Ombudsman’s Office highlighted the glacier area’s special need for protection. At the same time, it was noted that the work could serve to secure an emergency route. The Environmental Ombudsman’s Office referred to the review being conducted by the Imst District Administration.

Here’s how the glacier railways responded

Pitztaler Gletscherbahnen told ORF that these are necessary maintenance measures. Specifically, the goal is to secure an emergency route within the ski area. Due to the ongoing retreat of the glacier, the measure is necessary to maintain operations.