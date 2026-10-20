At The Loft in Vienna
Cult Party in Vienna Celebrates Its 23rd Birthday
Britney Spears, the Backstreet Boys, and plenty of nostalgia: On November 14, there will be a huge celebration at The Loft in Vienna. The legendary ’90s club is turning 23 and invites you to its big birthday party. Two dance floors will feature the biggest hits of the ’90s and 2000s, well-known DJs, and a few surprises.
If you can sing along right away to songs by the Spice Girls, the Backstreet Boys, or Britney Spears, you should mark this date on your calendar. On Saturday, November 14, The Loft on Lerchenfelder Gürtel will once again transform into a time machine. This time, there’s even a special reason to celebrate: The 90s club is turning 23!
The biggest hits from two decades
The party will take place on two dance floors featuring the biggest hits from two decades. Whether it’s Eurodance, boy bands, pop classics, or the legendary club hits of the 2000s—there’s sure to be something for every nostalgia fan.
Special Treats
DJ legend Christopher Just and 90ies Club founder David Jerina, among others, will be providing the perfect music. Frieda Phoenix and DJ Clark will also be behind the decks. To mark the anniversary, the organizers have also come up with a few special extras. Free tickets and retro goodies will be given away via Instagram, Facebook, and the Friendslist. Starting at 10 p.m., party guests will also receive small party favors, while supplies last.
The party kicks off at 9:50 p.m. with the 90ies Club on the upper level. Starting at 12:30 a.m., guests can also dance to hits from the 2000s on the second floor.
Evening tickets for 12 euros
If you’d like to attend, the regular price at the door is 12 euros. With early-bird offers and discounts, tickets are available starting at 1, 6, or 9 euros. Through the Friendslist, admission costs 6 euros, provided you register by 8:00 p.m. and arrive before midnight. Admission is restricted to those 18 and older.
To celebrate the anniversary, we’re also giving away some prizes: We’re raffling off 4 sets of 2 free tickets and 2 sets of 2 free tickets, each including a LEGO Game Boy worth 60 euros!
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