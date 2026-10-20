Cult Party in Vienna Celebrates Its 23rd Birthday

Special Treats

DJ legend Christopher Just and 90ies Club founder David Jerina, among others, will be providing the perfect music. Frieda Phoenix and DJ Clark will also be behind the decks. To mark the anniversary, the organizers have also come up with a few special extras. Free tickets and retro goodies will be given away via Instagram, Facebook, and the Friendslist. Starting at 10 p.m., party guests will also receive small party favors, while supplies last.