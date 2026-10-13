"Honey, you have to..."
Explosive Chat Log: Trump Fires Ambassador
There had already been speculation in Washington, and now it’s actually happened: U.S. President Donald Trump is firing his ambassador to Athens. The ex-fiancée of his eldest son is currently facing sensational allegations of corruption.
The U.S. ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle, must step down following reports of alleged corruption involving her political influence. “We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign,” said the new White House press secretary, Katie Zacharia, in response to a journalist’s question.
“She was a great asset to the team, and we wish her all the best.” Zacharia did not provide further details regarding the personnel change.
The “Wall Street Journal” had previously published reports purporting to show that Guilfoyle had asked Trump donor Eric Deters for a wire transfer of $100,000. “Honey, you have to take care of this for me,” the ambassador reportedly wrote. Guilfoyle (57) allegedly needed the money to pay off debts with American Express.
Deters was supposed to send her the money in such a way that the transfer could not be traced afterward, the newspaper reported. The current ambassador was once engaged to Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son. Deters is considered a longtime supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump.
Donor Sought Political Influence
According to the “Wall Street Journal,” Guilfoyle had been in contact for months with Deters, who had asked her for help in drawing the Trump administration’s attention to personal tax and legal matters—and allegedly promised her payments of up to one million dollars if she succeeded.
According to Deters, however, no payment was ever made. As the “Wall Street Journal” reported, Guilfoyle, through her attorney, denies the authenticity of the messages. She claimed she was owed money for public appearances prior to her Senate hearing. Deters, however, told the newspaper that he owed Guilfoyle nothing.
In the days leading up to the hearing, an increasing number of members of Congress had called for an investigation into the allegations. Last week, Senator Marco Rubio had spoken out in defense of Guilfoyle.
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