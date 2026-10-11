Brucknerhaus
A Grand Farewell: Welser-Möst in Linz
Franz Welser-Möst and the Cleveland Orchestra celebrated a special farewell on Sunday at the Brucknerhaus in Linz. On the 130th anniversary of Bruckner’s death, the program featured what is likely to be the orchestra’s final joint performance with its longtime music director at the Brucknerfest. Welser-Möst also received a major award.
When Upper Austrian star conductor Franz Welser-Möst comes to Linz with the Cleveland Orchestra, it’s always an event that fills the halls to capacity. That was certainly the case on Sunday at the Brucknerhaus in Linz: “Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra: Concert on the Anniversary of Bruckner’s Death” had been sold out for months.
The Final Linz Concert with the Cleveland Orchestra
On the 130th anniversary of Bruckner’s death, what was likely the orchestra’s final joint performance with its longtime music director was on the program at the Brucknerfest.
The orchestra, with a large ensemble of over 100 musicians, treated the audience to a brilliant and fitting finale.
The concert opened with Mozart’s Symphony No. 34; Welser-Möst led the orchestra with incredible lightness and tremendous precision. This was followed by “Intensity,” a commissioned work by Lower Austrian composer Bernd R. Deutsch—virtuosic and moving. The conciliatory finale: Richard Strauss’s “Symphonia domestica.” All in all, a magnificent guest performance that blended farewell, homecoming, and musical excellence.
High Honor from the Republic
After the concert, Welser-Möst was awarded the Grand Decoration of Honor in Gold for Services to the Republic of Austria. The award, conferred by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, was ceremonially presented by Governor Thomas Stelzer.
“A great conductor does more than just keep time. He brings people together and creates something magnificent from many individual voices. Franz Welser-Möst masters this art like few others. Through his music, he connects people across countries and borders. This high honor is a well-deserved tribute to his extraordinary life’s work,” said Stelzer.
The European tour will also take Welser-Möst to Vienna
The star conductor’s farewell from Cleveland is scheduled for the end of the 2026–27 season, as we have previously reported.
With the Cleveland Orchestra’s current European tour, Welser-Möst is opening the final chapter of a 25-year success story.
The concert in Linz will be followed by performances in Budapest (October 13) and Vienna. Welser-Möst and the Cleveland Orchestra will perform at the Musikverein (October 15 and 16) and the Wiener Konzerthaus (October 17). The tour then continues to Slovenia and Greece.
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