Max Verstappen Celebrates First Victory in Singapore

Max Verstappen is in high spirits heading into his milestone race. The four-time world champion secured his first win of the season in Malaysia—and his first victory since Red Bull Racing began developing its own engines in partnership with Ford. “It was an incredible feeling to win in Malaysia, and a moment of great pride for the team, as it was our first victory as a power unit manufacturer,” explained the Dutchman. He hopes for a similar performance in his 250th Grand Prix, but remains cautious. “I think the win depended heavily on the track characteristics, so we’ll have to wait and see how we do this week. I really like this street circuit—it has a lot of turns and is quite bumpy,” said Verstappen. Singapore, however, is one of the few tracks where he hasn’t yet won. “So I still have a score to settle there.”