FPÖ in Stadl-Paura
“First the state leader, then the chancellor”
A Blue Saturday in Stadl-Paura: In a packed festival tent, Freedom Party members set the course for the 2027 state election. And it quickly became clear: You certainly can’t accuse Herbert Kickl and Manfred Haimbuchner of lacking self-confidence.
Anyone who wanted to see Freedom Party members Herbert Kickl and Manfred Haimbuchner in Stadl-Paura on Saturday afternoon first had to be a good walker. It was a 600-meter walk from the parking lot to the festival tent in the center of the municipality in the home district of Upper Austria party leader Manfred Haimbuchner.
Those who made it were treated to what the “Blues” have always promised: being loud, opposing everything, and wanting to do everything better. But how does the FPÖ see itself in light of the crisis within the ruling SPÖ party? Their self-confidence couldn’t be higher right now.
Strong Poll Numbers
In polls, the FPÖ ranks first both nationally and in the state. The applause from the Blue supporters in the tent reflects this. A year before the state election in Upper Austria, the course has been set: “Our goal is clear: to be the strongest force in Upper Austria. And whoever is the strongest force gets to appoint the governor,” Haimbuchner calls out to his supporters. Kickl also sets the tone: “We want to turn the tables and, following Styria’s example, become the strongest force in Upper Austria as well.”
In the blue universe, governance is already underway
In any case, Haimbuchner already sees himself—like his Styrian party colleague Mario Kunasek—as governor, and Herbert Kickl as chancellor. Although the leader of the Freedom Party won the 2024 National Council election, he is, as is well known, not part of the government. But that is set to change in the “blue universe.” In the next election, he wants to see the current governing parties “kicked out” of office. “Then it’s all over,” he shouts loudly into the beer tent. The applause is loud. It certainly won’t be the mood that holds him back.
What’s the story behind the colorful VW Beetle?
The “Wels-Land” license plate gives it away: The blue, red, and white VW Beetle, which has been spotted repeatedly at Freedom Party events lately, is a “creation” from Upper Austria. The classic car actually belongs to FPÖ provincial chairman and Deputy Governor Manfred Haimbuchner, who had the vehicle restored at his own expense and painted in the party’s colors. The colorful Beetle made its first major appearance on May 1 at the Urfahraner Market in Linz. It has since become an indispensable part of the Freedom Party’s fleet.
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