“First the state leader, then the chancellor”

In the blue universe, governance is already underway

In any case, Haimbuchner already sees himself—like his Styrian party colleague Mario Kunasek—as governor, and Herbert Kickl as chancellor. Although the leader of the Freedom Party won the 2024 National Council election, he is, as is well known, not part of the government. But that is set to change in the “blue universe.” In the next election, he wants to see the current governing parties “kicked out” of office. “Then it’s all over,” he shouts loudly into the beer tent. The applause is loud. It certainly won’t be the mood that holds him back.