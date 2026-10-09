At Eggenberg Castle
Win Tickets to Klanglicht in Graz
Every year in the fall, the Klanglicht Festival lights up the Styrian capital. This year, the festival celebrates its return to the grounds of Eggenberg Castle starting October 23. With “Krone,” you can win 100 pairs of tickets!
The Klanglicht Festival aims to create magical experiences of sound and light once again this year. To that end, it’s returning to the grounds of Eggenberg Castle, where Klanglicht was already held during the 2021 “Corona edition.” “With its focus on cosmic and calendrical order, the castle and park are practically a sure thing for us,” says Bernhard Rinner, managing director of Bühnen Graz, which organizes the festival.
And so, for Klanglicht 2026 (October 23 through November 7), curator Birgit Lill-Schnabl has compiled fourteen international works intended to build a “bridge from the past through the present into the future.” The German duo Hartung&Trenz, for example, will transform the main axis into a poetic linguistic space; Daniel Rossa will project onto the castle’s legendary façade; and in the castle’s inner courtyard, luminous mountains will engage in conversation with visitors.
For the castle chapel, Robin Beekmann has developed a luminous clock that both fascinates and slows the pace; in the sacristy, Helga Griffiths uses light and scents to retrace the route of a refugee from Syria; and in the Planetarium Hall, photography legend Inge Dick will stage four minimalist seasons. Of course, the castle park will also be featured, and—as has become tradition—three works by young students from the Graz University of Applied Sciences will be on display at Klanglicht; for example, Joschua Hohenbrink transforms the pavilion’s ceiling into a “Floral Forest.”
With the “Krone” to Klanglicht
For the first time this year, the festival will no longer offer free admission—but with the “Krone,” you’ll enjoy great benefits. First, all our subscribers receive a 9-euro discount on tickets (15 euros instead of the regular 24 euros). Plus, with the “Krone,” you can win 100 pairs of tickets. The contest runs through October 13.
Want to increase your chances of winning? Then we have good news for all subscribers to the “Steirer-Letter”! All participating subscribers—and those who subscribe by the deadline—will have double the chance to win! You can find more information and the terms and conditions here.
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