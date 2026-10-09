Win Tickets to Klanglicht in Graz

For the castle chapel, Robin Beekmann has developed a luminous clock that both fascinates and slows the pace; in the sacristy, Helga Griffiths uses light and scents to retrace the route of a refugee from Syria; and in the Planetarium Hall, photography legend Inge Dick will stage four minimalist seasons. Of course, the castle park will also be featured, and—as has become tradition—three works by young students from the Graz University of Applied Sciences will be on display at Klanglicht; for example, Joschua Hohenbrink transforms the pavilion’s ceiling into a “Floral Forest.”