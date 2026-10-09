Viennese Woman in Despair
Dachshund “Zeko” “Kidnapped” After Breakup with Ex
Biajna A. lived with her dachshund “Zeko” for eight years and cared for the animal lovingly—but the young Viennese woman hasn’t seen her four-legged friend since July. The case illustrates how quickly, after a relationship ends, a beloved family member can suddenly become a legal issue.
Biajna A. and her former partner were a couple for eleven years. A few years into the relationship, they decided they wanted a family dog to complete their happiness together. The idea for a dachshund originally came from her partner at the time, and Biajna enthusiastically supported him.
In 2018, they picked up “Zeko” together from a breeder, but only her then-partner signed the purchase agreement. At the time, Biajna had no idea how significant this formality would become years later.
Shared Responsibility
Both lived with the dachshund, cared for him, and shared their daily lives with him. Even after their separation in May 2025, the bond between Biajna and her dachshund remained: For over a year, they took turns caring for him, and “Zeko” regularly spent time with her.
But this contact ended abruptly: Biajna hasn’t seen her dog since July, and her ex-boyfriend has stopped responding to her attempts to get in touch. The 33-year-old has since sought legal assistance and is having her claims reviewed.
No More Contact
“Before Zeko, I never realized that a person could form such a strong bond with an animal,” Biajna explained in an interview with the “Krone.” “I don’t understand why my best friend was taken away from me. I really hope there’s some way to work things out so I can have him back with me from time to time.”
But what are the “custody” arrangements for an unmarried couple in the event of a breakup? “In Austria, there is no ‘visitation right’ for a dog explicitly regulated by law, as there is, for example, in the case of a child,” explains Viennese attorney Sophie Kosar. If the ex-partner is named in the purchase agreement, that can be relevant to the question of ownership, but the specific circumstances of the individual case are decisive, according to the expert.
Make arrangements in advance
For example, anyone who can prove—with veterinary bills or pet food receipts—that the dog was kept and cared for jointly over the years can have their legal claims reviewed. However, an enforceable, regular right of visitation based solely on a close personal bond is not a given. “I recommend that both parties include a provision in the purchase agreement and establish a binding arrangement in advance in case of separation,” advises Kosar.
Who is allowed to see the dog?
- No fixed visitation rights: There is no legally regulated“visitation right ” for dogs in Austria, as there is for children.
- Purchase agreement is important: If only one partneris named in the purchase agreement, this can play a significant role in determining the dog’s legal ownership.
- Case-by-case assessment is key: Jointownership, care, and the couple’s living situation up to that point can be relevant to the legal assessment. In the event of a dispute, it makes sense to have a lawyer review the situation.
This advice comes too late for Biajna A. “Today, of course, I would spell that out clearly before getting a dog with a man,” says the employee. She had her lawyer send a letter to her ex-boyfriend asking for a compromise.
She would also always have “Zeko” picked up and dropped off by a trusted person so that there would be no need for any further face-to-face meetings. She fervently hopes that a solution can be reached and that she will finally be allowed to see her “Zeko” again.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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