Dachshund “Zeko” “Kidnapped” After Breakup with Ex

But what are the “custody” arrangements for an unmarried couple in the event of a breakup? “In Austria, there is no ‘visitation right’ for a dog explicitly regulated by law, as there is, for example, in the case of a child,” explains Viennese attorney Sophie Kosar. If the ex-partner is named in the purchase agreement, that can be relevant to the question of ownership, but the specific circumstances of the individual case are decisive, according to the expert.