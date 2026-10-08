Bilderbuch: A Leap Across Infinity

Was the band ever in danger of breaking up during that time? “I wouldn’t quit just because one of us is leaving. There are still so many interesting things to see and discover. The three of us who remained got together after Mike’s decision, looked each other in the eye, and decided to keep doing what we love most.” Was there a Plan B? “No, but if Pizzera and Jaus can star in a movie, I think I can do it too. The important thing is to put your whole heart into it. Then it doesn’t matter whether you’re writing an album, shooting a movie, or opening a cheese shop.” Would a solo career be possible? “That’s not necessary, because Bilderbuch is structured in such a way that the band is always changing. It’s a nest from which you can fly in all directions, and that’s a luxury I couldn’t match even as a solo artist. I’ve been waiting five years for the Marco Wanda album myself, and Felix Kummer from Kraftklub has also been doing solo work. But right now, I don’t see myself going down that path.”