On the "Krone" talk show
Bilderbuch: A Leap Across Infinity
After five years, Bilderbuch break their long silence. Singer Maurice Ernst takes us on a journey through their new studio album “∞+1” (Infinity Plus 1) and looks back on a bold, though not without its stumbles, career—and also looks ahead, because the Upper Austrians still have big plans even after a major lineup change.
For about five years, virtually all interview requests directed at Bilderbuch fell on deaf ears; the band shunned all media inquiries, wanting above all to let their music speak for itself. Ahead of the release of their brand-new, eighth album “∞+1,” frontman Maurice Ernst breaks his self-imposed vow of silence and faces the press once again. “At some point, you just hear yourself talking and feel like the biggest smart aleck,” the singer tells us in an in-depth interview with “Krone,” “I also had moments when I thought to myself, ‘Let others explain the things that are important to me. Women or people with immigrant backgrounds—not always just me. Besides, my statements used to be taken out of context all the time, and then everyone would say, ‘Look at that idiot.’ But you have to put up with that; it’s part of the deal. I have nothing to hide and can face the public with a clear conscience.”
A Return to the Indie Days
Going out into the world, putting yourself out there, and surprising people—these are the cornerstones of Bilderbuch’s career, which began more than 20 years ago but only really took off in 2015 with the hit song “Maschin” and the accompanying album “Schick Schock” in 2015. Since then, Bilderbuch—including the new one—have recorded five more albums, incorporating just about every sound imaginable. “We’ve played through the history of ’60s and ’70s pop from top to bottom,” as Ernst puts it with a smile, “Bilderbuch’s spirit has always been eclectic. But today we’ve reached the point where you can’t mix anything anymore—you can only condense it.” For Ernst, “∞+1” is a personal return to his roots. “To a certain extent, I feel the same way I did 20 years ago. Like an indie musician—and I’ve even gone back to the same hairstyle,” he laughs, “I’m not searching for anything; I’m just rediscovering myself before it all falls apart again.”
Entire books could be written about the musical versatility in Bilderbuch’s body of work. “We’ve certainly taken some detours where the big picture only reveals itself to fans after two or three years.” In fact, “∞+1” also sounds like a mix of familiar references, but ones that have been reassembled in a contemporary way and with fresh energy. The new album features offbeat noise moments, danceable passages, electro parties, and subtle pop moments. Almost like a “best of” album, without actually being one. “We’ve always written songs in different ways. Tracks like ‘I Love Stress’ from ‘Magic Life’ are there to see how far we can go. ‘Checkpoint (Nie Game Over)’ on ‘Mea Culpa,’ on the other hand, has staying power—the song grows year after year. At the end of the day, it’s always about making a good song. That has to be the goal behind it all.”
A Major Lineup Change
On the new album, tracks like “Baby Junkie,” “Push Reality,” and “Unterwasser” are worlds apart. “Creative quality doesn’t always stick to a single concept. Writing an album is always like playing chess. You also have to take a step back, make detours, take curves, and come up with ideas and have the courage to try them. Songs like ‘Wahrscheinlich war es der Lippenstift’ and ‘Unterwasser’ carry an exaggerated emotionality. Maybe I wanted to bring out the emo in me with those.” The lineup change was significant. Michael Krammer, guitarist and the main creator of virtually all the band’s signature riffs, moved to Uruguay for family reasons and bid farewell to his life as a musician. He’s been replaced by Uche Yara, who—as part of Bilderbuch—performed on stage at Happel Stadium even before the Rolling Stones and recently released a great studio album of her own. “Uche is from a completely different generation than us. That brings a new and fresh perspective to the music that we may have already lost.” However, she won’t become a permanent member; like drummer Lukas König, she’ll remain a welcome guest. “A breakup is different from death, as was the case with Wanda. I feel very sorry for them, and I’m glad we didn’t have to go through that fate.”
Was the band ever in danger of breaking up during that time? “I wouldn’t quit just because one of us is leaving. There are still so many interesting things to see and discover. The three of us who remained got together after Mike’s decision, looked each other in the eye, and decided to keep doing what we love most.” Was there a Plan B? “No, but if Pizzera and Jaus can star in a movie, I think I can do it too. The important thing is to put your whole heart into it. Then it doesn’t matter whether you’re writing an album, shooting a movie, or opening a cheese shop.” Would a solo career be possible? “That’s not necessary, because Bilderbuch is structured in such a way that the band is always changing. It’s a nest from which you can fly in all directions, and that’s a luxury I couldn’t match even as a solo artist. I’ve been waiting five years for the Marco Wanda album myself, and Felix Kummer from Kraftklub has also been doing solo work. But right now, I don’t see myself going down that path.”
The Spirit Is Still in the Bottle
The creative freedom Bilderbuch has been cultivating for years is coming in handy, especially in the age of streaming and emerging AI. “When it comes to music, we always try to develop a shared language. That’s why this language is so versatile. When it comes to the lyrics, there’s no one else—I’m solely responsible. As a band, we also have to constantly question ourselves and realign. Losing a personality like Mike hurts; the split was really tough on everyone involved. But we’re still here, and the fans can sense that our positive spirit is still very much alive. We approach things with a relaxed, lighthearted, and humble attitude.” Ernst himself has only accepted that he’s a musician since “Maschin.” “It started when my grandma no longer had to worry because I could pay the rent myself. Of course, music is also a craft these days. I’m the bandleader and I make a living from it.”
In the music scene, Bilderbuch are not only grappling with their own past but also with constantly shifting dynamics. “Some bands are run like political parties. We’re subject to the same dynamics, which is why we’re looking for ways out. We’re dependent on Spotify anyway, but now we have a newsletter that goes directly to our fans. You have to take more control of things yourself again.” Music has long been part of marketing, and when it comes to marketing, Bilderbuch has always been way ahead of the curve. “Internet bubbles work differently than they used to. Because of algorithms, music has been reduced to a ‘cool’ asset. It’s no longer the musician who makes a name for themselves, but the model who sings on the side. There’s—not without reason—little trust in this whole world. Today, a band would actually have to exist off the internet for two years to prove that it’s really a band and a non-capitalist project. Otherwise, people always assume the worst—that someone just wants to take my money.”
How to Deal with AI
AIis, of course, also a topic for Bilderbuch. Ernst has a perspective on the subject that’s rarely expressed. “Who’s to say that someone who works in garbage collection doesn’t want to keep doing it? Many people are happy in their jobs and aren’t thrilled that AI is taking over their physical labor. When people say that this will give them much more time for other things, it implies that they all hate their jobs—and hopefully that’s not the case everywhere. I’m glad when people no longer have to work in a sulfate mine and catch scabies there, but let’s please not always talk about things that are meant for humans.” However Bilderbuch’s sound may evolve in the future, on “∞+1” they prove once again that they draw from an inexhaustible wellspring of creativity. Not every idea may work out perfectly, but they never rest on their laurels and continue to challenge themselves even after twenty years.
When asked about the band’s overall history, Ernst feels there’s still more to come. “I always feel like Bilderbuch could be bigger. Why isn’t ‘Maschin’ played at the national team’s stadium or at major events? That guitar riff is made for it. But I’m optimistic and believe that the overall social zeitgeist is on our side. The world is heading in a direction where Bilderbuch will naturally become bigger—it’s just a matter of time.” Anyone hoping for the absolute biggest tour dates in 2027 will be disappointed—at least for now. On August 7, they’ll play at Klassik am Dom in Linz, and from September 14 to 16, three open-air shows are scheduled at the Wiener Arena. Otherwise, “∞+1” will likely remain a studio album. “We’ve neglected it for too long, and the big venues sell out quickly. Maybe one day we’ll get to play our own concert at Happel Stadium. For now, we’re not quite there yet. When I look at how many concerts English bands play at London’s Wembley Stadium, we should have been there long ago. But it’s also true that there’s nothing cooler in Vienna than playing outdoors at the Arena.”
The next album is already in the works
Musically, Ernst isn’t just thinking about potentially bigger concerts for 2028—the next album also seems to be taking shape. “There’s still material from Mike on our hard drives, so there could be a kind of hybrid follow-up. I see ‘,∞+1’ as a very intimate, claustrophobic record. With the next one, the trick will be not to take ourselves too seriously.” Conceptually, it might lean toward nerd culture. “After I went out for Turkish food, I bought a manga and flipped through it on the couch at home. That’s when some ideas came to me. Like, what if you made comic strips based on songs? Or told stories from that world through a song. I’ll have to see what effect that has and how it feels, but it’s quite possible that the next album will head in that direction.” Until then, you can enjoy “∞+1,” an album on which Bilderbuch even outsmart infinity.
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