Surgery Ahead—But Vonn Back on the U.S. Women’s Ski Team

Vonn’s Last Fall at the Olympics in February 2026

Vonn’s name on the list, however, is particularly noteworthy. She has a long history of injuries: At the 2013 World Championships in Schladming, she tore the cruciate and medial ligaments in her right knee and also suffered a fracture of the tibial plateau. Later that same year, she tore her cruciate ligament again, forcing her to sit out the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. This was followed by, among other things, a fracture of her left ankle in 2015 and further serious knee injuries. In 2019, she initially ended her career due to these physical problems. After receiving a partial knee replacement in her right knee in April 2024, Vonn finally made a spectacular comeback. But shortly before the 2026 Olympics, she suffered another serious injury in a fall in Crans-Montana: her left anterior cruciate ligament was torn, and she also sustained bone contusions and meniscus damage.