Surprise
Surgery Ahead—But Vonn Back on the U.S. Women’s Ski Team
Lindsey Vonn is back on the U.S. women’s ski team roster—at least on paper. Although the 41-year-old is still in the midst of a long rehabilitation process following her serious Olympic crash in Milan andCortina and still has another surgery ahead of her, the 84-time World Cup winner has been named to the U.S. A-team for the 2026–27 season.
On Wednesday in Park City, U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced a total of 49 athletes for the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team.
Alongside Vonn, the women’s roster includes superstar Mikaela Shiffrin and two-time world champion Breezy Johnson, among others. Also on the team are Jacqueline Wiles and Paula Moltzan, who won bronze in the team combined event at the Olympics. On the men’s side, two-time Olympic silver medalist in the super-G, Ryan Cochran-Siegle, is among the team’s leaders.
Vonn’s Last Fall at the Olympics in February 2026
Vonn’s name on the list, however, is particularly noteworthy. She has a long history of injuries: At the 2013 World Championships in Schladming, she tore the cruciate and medial ligaments in her right knee and also suffered a fracture of the tibial plateau. Later that same year, she tore her cruciate ligament again, forcing her to sit out the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. This was followed by, among other things, a fracture of her left ankle in 2015 and further serious knee injuries. In 2019, she initially ended her career due to these physical problems. After receiving a partial knee replacement in her right knee in April 2024, Vonn finally made a spectacular comeback. But shortly before the 2026 Olympics, she suffered another serious injury in a fall in Crans-Montana: her left anterior cruciate ligament was torn, and she also sustained bone contusions and meniscus damage.
Nevertheless, she competed in the Olympic downhill in Cortina. There, the next shock followed. Just 13 seconds into the race, Vonn crashed heavily and suffered complex injuries to her left leg. Among other things, she suffered fractures of the tibia, fibula, and tibial plateau, as well as a fracture of her right ankle. According to her own account, compartment syndrome even put her at risk of losing her left leg. Several surgeries were necessary.
Next surgery scheduled for November
And her treatment isn’t over yet: At the end of August, Vonn explained that the metal pins will be removed from her leg in November and she will also undergo surgery on her torn cruciate ligament. After that, she expects another nine months or so of rehabilitation. Whether she will actually compete again remains to be seen. Her nomination to the U.S. team therefore does not yet signify a return to the World Cup this winter. A return would be realistic no sooner than the 2027–28 season.
U.S. Alpine Skiing Director Sasha Rearick is confident in the roster: “This is a very determined and impressive group of alpine athletes who are well-prepared to compete at the highest level as we head into a World Championship season. Their dedication, both during summer training at the Center of Excellence and on the snow, has laid the foundation for a season that promises to be very exciting.”
The 2026–27 World Cup season will feature 40 women’s races at 20 venues and 43 men’s races at 21 venues. The highlight of the season will be the World Championships in Crans-Montana from February 1 to 14, 2027.
As is tradition, the season kicks off on October 24 and 25 with the giant slaloms in Sölden.
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