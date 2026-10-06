Breaking News! Ronaldo Apparently Breaks Ties with Jesus for Good

Portugal Successful Even Without Ronaldo

However, these efforts have apparently not borne fruit with Ronaldo. “He has stopped believing and trusting—given the contradictions between the expressed desire to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back so he can continue participating in the Nations League and the simultaneous clear statement: ‘No one is offering an apology. I’m not here to ask for apologies. I’m the one who selects the roster.’ Ultimately, that was a demonstration of authority,” Santos explains Ronaldo’s motives.