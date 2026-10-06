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Is there no turning back with him?

Breaking News! Ronaldo Apparently Breaks Ties with Jesus for Good

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06.10.2026 16:38
The dispute between Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus appears to be escalating completely.
The dispute between Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus appears to be escalating completely.(Bild: Krone-Collage/AFP/THOMAS COEX, AFP/MIGUEL RIOPA)
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The next bombshell involving Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese national soccer team! Apparently, the superstar has now made a final decision: As long as Jorge Jesus is the coach, the 41-year-old does not want to return to the team. 

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As Portuguese journalist and insider Rui Santos explains on “CNN Portugal,” Ronaldo has made it clear that he will no longer play for the national team under Jesus. As a result, the situation surrounding the superstar now threatens to escalate once and for all. 

“He is not at all satisfied with how the entire situation has been handled. He was particularly outraged by the content of national team coach Jorge Jesus’ statements,” Santos explains. Since the exceptional soccer player left in a huff, there have recently been attempts to mend the fractured relationship.

Portugal Successful Even Without Ronaldo
However, these efforts have apparently not borne fruit with Ronaldo. “He has stopped believing and trusting—given the contradictions between the expressed desire to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back so he can continue participating in the Nations League and the simultaneous clear statement: ‘No one is offering an apology. I’m not here to ask for apologies. I’m the one who selects the roster.’ Ultimately, that was a demonstration of authority,” Santos explains Ronaldo’s motives.

And yet the Portuguese team had recently been successful even without the forward. Following the 2-1 win over Norway (Ronaldo spent the entire 90 minutes on the bench), which led to the rift with Ronaldo, there were further victories against Denmark and in the rematch against Norway. Jesus’ record as Portugal’s coach: four wins in four games!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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