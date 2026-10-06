Burglary at a 28-Year-Old Woman’s Apartment: One Million Euros Stolen

Whiskey, vase, moccasins

The list of everything he is alleged to have carried out of the apartment on that silent night with an unknown accomplice is staggering: dozens of bags, all from Chanel or Hermès, one of which was worth 44,200 euros. Fur coats, one of which cost 13,000 euros; a ring worth 40,000 euros; watches costing up to 180,000 euros each; perfumes, whiskey, entire outfits, and even moccasin shoes said to have cost 4,100 euros. Even a 12,000-euro vase is missing. According to the 28-year-old, the total value of the stolen goods from the apartment amounts to 1,065,862 euros.