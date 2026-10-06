Christmas in Vienna
Burglary at a 28-Year-Old Woman’s Apartment: One Million Euros Stolen
A 44-year-old Georgian man is alleged to have carried dozens of luxury items out of a young woman’s apartment in downtown Vienna on Christmas Eve. A DNA trace found at the home of a prominent neighbor—whom the burglar had also intended to target—led investigators to the suspect. Charges have now been filed.
While his victims were out unwrapping gifts under the Christmas tree, a 44-year-old Georgian man struck at their apartments in downtown Vienna. In the process, the burglar apparently hit the jackpot. According to the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office, on December 24, he used tools to break into the attic apartment of a 28-year-old woman.
Whiskey, vase, moccasins
The list of everything he is alleged to have carried out of the apartment on that silent night with an unknown accomplice is staggering: dozens of bags, all from Chanel or Hermès, one of which was worth 44,200 euros. Fur coats, one of which cost 13,000 euros; a ring worth 40,000 euros; watches costing up to 180,000 euros each; perfumes, whiskey, entire outfits, and even moccasin shoes said to have cost 4,100 euros. Even a 12,000-euro vase is missing. According to the 28-year-old, the total value of the stolen goods from the apartment amounts to 1,065,862 euros.
My client has admitted to the charges. However, he took much less than was reported.
Rechtsanwalt Nikolaus Rast
Bild: zVg
Attempted Burglary at TV Celebrity’s Neighboring Apartment
Investigators tracked down the trained technician based on DNA traces found on a bottle of disinfectant in the apartment where the crime occurred and on the partition wall separating it from the neighbor’s terrace. There was also an attempted break-in at the apartment of the TV celebrity who lives there, but it failed.
Attorney Nikolaus Rast is representing the thief, who is in pretrial detention and awaiting his trial in two weeks. “My client denies having taken that much from the apartment,” says Rast.
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