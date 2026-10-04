“We Humans Need Animals by Our Side”

Animals are often portrayed as if they were important only for our well-being. But aren’t animals much more than that?

It should not be underestimated that people who have good relationships with animals—such as dogs—tend to live healthier and longer lives on average. But that is only part of the story. We keep animals under sometimes cruel conditions and eat them—and sometimes they eat us, too. In doing so, we tend to overlook how closely we are related to them—both physically and mentally—that human spirituality arose from our relationship with animals, and that they have been of paramount importance throughout human history. Our relationships with other animals define us as human beings and as a cultural entity.