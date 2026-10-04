LIVE: Austria Aims for Second Win Against Kosovo

In the first leg, Adamu started as the lone striker and scored his first international goal. “We had more possession and more scoring chances back then, but we were still very efficient. It will certainly be more challenging here,” Rangnick said. “It’s possible the game will remain tied for a while, that we’ll need a bit of patience, and that it will come down to having to endure certain situations.” The field certainly won’t get any better as the game goes on. Rangnick: “It will be important that we stay persistent and find the right approach.”