“Jambo will always be a part of us”

Played for the club for 16 years

The 33-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest early Tuesday morning. When he failed to show up for work, his colleagues grew concerned and alerted the police. “With Jambo, one of our own has left us far too soon. He was someone who was part of our club for many years, who helped shape this club, and who will always remain one of us,” the club mourns the loss of the soccer player. He played for Ebelsberg for 16 years, taking the field for the first team more often than anyone else and distinguishing himself off the field as well with his dedication, passion, and willingness to help.