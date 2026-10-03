A Moving Farewell
“Jambo will always be a part of us”
Deep sorrow has gripped the Linz lower-division soccer community following the sudden death of Jean Jocelyn Matemb, who was just 33 years old. His friends, teammates, and former opponents bid farewell to their “Jambo” during a touching memorial service held before the home game.
“Everything for Jambo”—that was the motto for yesterday’s league match between SPG Stahl Linz-Ebelsberg and Union Leonding. As reported, the home team suffered a devastating blow earlier this week. Jean Jocelyn Matemb—known as “Jambo” in Linz’s lower-division soccer circles—was found dead in his bed by the police.
Played for the club for 16 years
The 33-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest early Tuesday morning. When he failed to show up for work, his colleagues grew concerned and alerted the police. “With Jambo, one of our own has left us far too soon. He was someone who was part of our club for many years, who helped shape this club, and who will always remain one of us,” the club mourns the loss of the soccer player. He played for Ebelsberg for 16 years, taking the field for the first team more often than anyone else and distinguishing himself off the field as well with his dedication, passion, and willingness to help.
Donation Account
ASKÖ Ebelsberg Donation Account
IBAN: AT69 3422 6803 0000 5991
Reference: Jambo
Supporting his 8-year-old son and wife
Just last Sunday—a little more than 24 hours before his death—he put on his jersey. Yesterday, his “brothers” had to play their first game without the Cameroonian native. Half an hour before kickoff, everyone gathered on the field to honor their Jambo with an emotional farewell. Hundreds of friends, teammates, and opponents also mourned at the scene. All proceeds were donated to Jambo’s family.
For the 33-year-old’s final wish was to be repatriated to Cameroon to be with his loved ones—above all, his eight-year-old son and his wife: “Today it’s Jambo. But none of us knows what tomorrow will bring, or when someone else in our community might need our support.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.