Two Goals and a Red Card in France vs. Italy

In the first two matches, Zidane celebrated two 1-0 victories in Turkey and Belgium—the latter in the absence of star player Kylian Mbappé, who was sidelined with a knee injury and remains out, and despite heavy rotation. The Italians, who had gotten off to a rocky start after missing the World Cup and losing 0-2 to Belgium in their opener, vented their frustration against Turkey and are now hoping for a true breakthrough in their third Group A1 match. “Playing against such a strong team is also a good opportunity to see where we stand,” said center back Giorgio Scalvini, one of Mancini’s young players.