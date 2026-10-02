What a letdown! Austria will likely miss the U21 European Championship

Otherwise, however, it was all the home team, who established clear dominance against the Danes, who were now sitting deep. A shot by Schuster was too weak (52'). But “super sub” Kojzek spectacularly deflected a Weinhandl shot with his heel to tie the game. The ÖFB’s pressure didn’t let up, and the Danes were in serious trouble. Wurmbrand missed miserably from the five-meter line after a pass from Adewumi toward the far post (72'). Bajlicz shot wide (80'). In the closing minutes, a winning goal seemed possible for either side, but it never came—not least because a Puczka free kick missed the goal (98th minute). Thus, just like last October, there was no winner.