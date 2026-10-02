"It's worth it to us"
ÖSV Stars Return to Chile—Swiss Take a Dig
Vincent Kriechmayr, Daniel Hemetsberger, and Stefan Eichberger will be training in Portillo once again until October 18. Meanwhile, the International Ski Federation (FIS) is struggling in the wake of the Eliasch era…
Tomorrow, our speed stars Vincent Kriechmayr, Daniel Hemetsberger, and Stefan Eichberger will board a plane. Off they go (once again) to South America. Until October 18, the trio—accompanied by coach Andreas Evers, an assistant coach, and a physical therapist—will rack up valuable speed kilometers (for downhill and super-G) in Portillo, Chile. Something that’s currently unthinkable in Europe. On the glaciers—whether in Austria or Switzerland—"only" technical training sessions are possible.
Swiss jibes
And this is the case, for example, in the Pitztal, where conditions are very good. Everything is also set up in the Ötztal for Austria’s “exclusive training days” on the giant slalom World Cup course in Sölden (October 14–16).
“The speed guys are super happy about this opportunity in Chile,” says men’s head coach Marko Pfeifer. He expects the added training camp to provide significant added value for the World Championship season. Austria’s archrival in skiing, Switzerland, is poking fun at the Austrians’ alleged “planning mistakes” in light of their return to Chile. After all, they had only returned to Europe a few weeks ago—with all their equipment. Pfeifer refuses to be riled by this. “First of all, no one could have known that this fall there would be absolutely nothing—really, absolutely nothing—(in terms of precipitation, ed.). And second, the effort involved is minimal. It’s definitely worth it to us.”
Meanwhile, the fall meeting of the International Ski Federation (FIS) is still underway today. There, the new FIS boss, Alexander Ospelt, laid bare the consequences of his predecessor Johan Eliasch’s tenure. Especially financially: FIS’s equity fell from 81 to 43 million Swiss francs between 2021 and 2025. The new ÖSV General Secretary, Jan Überall, told the “Krone” from Geneva: “We at the ÖSV have been pointing out for years that this isn’t sustainable. The FIS has now recognized the seriousness of the situation. Now we all have to work together to turn things around.”
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