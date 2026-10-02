ÖSV Stars Return to Chile—Swiss Take a Dig

“The speed guys are super happy about this opportunity in Chile,” says men’s head coach Marko Pfeifer. He expects the added training camp to provide significant added value for the World Championship season. Austria’s archrival in skiing, Switzerland, is poking fun at the Austrians’ alleged “planning mistakes” in light of their return to Chile. After all, they had only returned to Europe a few weeks ago—with all their equipment. Pfeifer refuses to be riled by this. “First of all, no one could have known that this fall there would be absolutely nothing—really, absolutely nothing—(in terms of precipitation, ed.). And second, the effort involved is minimal. It’s definitely worth it to us.”