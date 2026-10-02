Accomplices on the run
Weapons Heist: Arrests, Rifles Found in Getaway Car
Following a break-in early Friday morning at a gun shop in Innsbruck, the perpetrators managed to flee across the border during a movie-like car chase and, after a crash in Bavaria, initially continued on foot. Three suspects have since been apprehended—the search for additional accomplices is ongoing. Numerous weapons were seized, and the police issued a warning to the public.
“Two suspects have since been arrested. However, the manhunt continues. We still have a large police presence on the scene,” the German police reported shortly before noon via X.
Initial details on those arrested
Those arrested include a 34-year-old Dutch national and a 30-year-old man whose nationality is currently unknown. “A large quantity of long guns was found and seized in the getaway vehicle,” German investigators reported in the afternoon.
A large quantity of long guns was seized and secured in the getaway vehicle.
Ermittler von der deutschen Polizei
Manhunt for accomplices continues
However, the search for possible additional suspects was still ongoing. “As things stand, we are looking for several suspects,” said a spokesperson for the Upper Bavaria South Police Headquarters around noon, summing it up as follows: “Now we have two who know something we don’t.”
The suspects would, of course, be questioned: “The question is whether they’ll say anything.” Authorities initially declined to disclose where and under what circumstances the two alleged perpetrators were arrested, citing “investigative tactics.” In the meantime, a third suspect has been arrested. The man’s age and nationality are currently unknown.
Witness Alerted Police to Break-in
Shortly after 5:30 a.m., a witness reported the break-in at the Innsbruck gun shop to the police, police spokesperson Stefan Eder explained in response to a query from “Krone.” The perpetrators then fled in a vehicle that was apparently stolen. A large-scale manhunt was launched.
Car Chase Over Zirler Berg into Bavaria
A patrol car spotted the suspected getaway vehicle in the area of Zirler Berg (B177 Seefelder Straße). This marked the beginning of a high-speed chase. The suspects managed to escape across the German border. “Near Mittenwald, the patrol then lost visual contact with the getaway vehicle,” police spokesperson Eder continued.
Crashed vehicle discovered
Shortly thereafter, German police finally discovered the crashed getaway vehicle. However, there was initially no trace of the suspects. A large-scale manhunt was launched, and the public was warned.
Rail Traffic Paralyzed
The operation also led to traffic disruptions—rail service was suspended between Garmisch-Partenkirchen and Mittelwald. This suspension was lifted around noon.
A police helicopter was also deployed as part of the search operation. “From the air, we get a comprehensive overview and support the emergency responders on the ground,” the German police posted on X.
German Police Warned the Public
Since it could not be ruled out that the suspects were armed during their escape, the police strongly advised the public not to pick up hitchhikers or approach suspicious individuals on their own.
Investigations are continuing at full speed in both Innsbruck and neighboring Bavaria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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