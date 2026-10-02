About the Flydubai Terror Attack
Pilot: “I was fighting for my life and all of our lives”
Following the attack on a Flydubai plane, the pilot who was under attack described the dramatic minutes in the cockpit. “I tried to save my own life, but I knew I couldn’t let all these people die,” said Indian Captain Smit Machchhar on Friday during a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
As he lay injured on the cockpit floor, he realized the plane was in a descent. He then mustered his last bit of strength to try to reach the cockpit door. “I told myself: This is your last try, Smit.” He had even been struck himself, “but I just opened the door and everyone came in.” He fought for his own life and the lives of everyone on board.
“God’s grace was with me”
During the critical situation in the cockpit, Machchhar drew strength above all from God, he said in the interview. “I know that God’s grace was with me. When I’m afraid, only one thing comes to mind: I recite the Hanuman Chalisa.” He recited the Hindu devotional prayer over and over again.
Modi Calls Flight Captain a “Hero”
Machchhar, who has been a pilot for 17 years and a captain for 11, spoke by phone from his hospital bed with Modi, who posted a video of the conversation on social media. The Indian prime minister had called Machchhar a “hero” on Thursday. He said the pilot had helped “prevent a major tragedy.”
“I tried to save my own life, but I knew I couldn’t let all these people die.”
Smit Machchhar
During the phone call with Modi, the pilot’s eyes filled with tears. “You are my greatest idol,” the pilot of the Flydubai aircraft told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Inever thought I’d get to speak with you.”
“Make a full recovery”
Regarding his recovery, Machchhar said, “It will take time, but I am very, very confident that I will recover. I will make a full recovery.”
Terrorist Attack Narrowly Averted
According to the Israeli government, the Flydubai commercial airliner narrowly escaped a terrorist attack on Wednesday. The Flydubai plane was en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv when it lost a significant amount of altitude. There were 174 passengers on board, most of them Israelis.
Machchhar Apparently Attacked by Co-Pilot with an Axe
Machchhar is said to have been attacked by his co-pilot with an axe. According to eyewitnesses, several passengers from the front rows stormed into the cockpit and subdued the co-pilot. According to Flydubai, another crew member who was traveling on the flight took control of the plane and was ultimately able to make an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
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