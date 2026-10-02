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AK Helped a Couple

E-bike insurance: They wanted to save 290 euros

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02.10.2026 09:44
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Stock image(Bild: Hannes Wallner)
Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Von Krone Oberösterreich

It came down to 290 euros: A couple from Marchtrenk had purchased two e-bikes in 2021 and, on the dealer’s advice, took out bicycle insurance. When an insured event occurred five years later, the insurance company refused to pay, claiming that the insurance policy had already been canceled. The AK stepped in to help.

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On May 31, 2026, the couple was involved in a car accident while driving to South Tyrol on vacation. One of their two e-bikes was damaged in the accident. After returning from vacation, the couple notified the insurance company. The company replied that for damages exceeding 250 euros, a cost estimate must be submitted.

Insurance Company Initially Refused
The man took his bike to a specialty dealer—who regularly works with the insurance company—for repairs. As usual, the dealer submitted the repair costs, totaling 290 euros, directly to the insurance company. However, the insurance company refused to cover the costs, arguing that the policy had already been canceled. Yet the cancellation was not set to take effect until July 1, 2026, meaning the accident occurred while the policy was still in force. 

Then it worked out after all
Consequently, the AK Upper Austria urged the insurance company to pay for the damage immediately. Five days later, the couple had the money in their account.

Tips for Canceling an Insurance Policy

  • You can find your cancellation rights and the deadlines for canceling a contract in your insurance policy terms and conditions.
  • Please note that to comply with a notice period, the notice of cancellation must reach the insurer in a timely manner. Sending it on the last day of the period is not sufficient.
  • Send the notice of cancellation in advance by email and, for proof of delivery, also by certified mail with return receipt requested.
  • The cancellation letter must include the name and address of the insurance company and the policyholder(s), the policy number, and the effective date of cancellation. If you do not know the effective date, use the phrase “as of the next possible date.”
  • In the cancellation letter, request a confirmation of cancellation or a cancellation policy so that you know the cancellation has been accepted and when the contract ends.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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