E-bike insurance: They wanted to save 290 euros

Insurance Company Initially Refused

The man took his bike to a specialty dealer—who regularly works with the insurance company—for repairs. As usual, the dealer submitted the repair costs, totaling 290 euros, directly to the insurance company. However, the insurance company refused to cover the costs, arguing that the policy had already been canceled. Yet the cancellation was not set to take effect until July 1, 2026, meaning the accident occurred while the policy was still in force.



Then it worked out after all

Consequently, the AK Upper Austria urged the insurance company to pay for the damage immediately. Five days later, the couple had the money in their account.