Daughter Seeks Cyclist
Cyclist Couple Cut Off and Driver Flees
A 70-year-old retiree fell off his bike and was injured after a driver first narrowly passed the couple and then turned right right in front of them. Instead of stopping, the driver simply drove away. The police are now investigating the hit-and-run; witnesses are asked to come forward.
The couple had likely imagined this outing together quite differently: The 70-year-old man and his wife (65) went on a bike ride in Asten, Upper Austria, on Wednesday. “My parents were riding on Fischinger Hauptstraße between 11:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Shortly before the turn onto Buchenstraße, they were very narrowly passed by a black car,” the couple’s daughter wrote on Facebook.
Black Touran or similar
Suddenly, the black car—believed to be a VW Touran, Sharan, or similar model—turned onto Buchenstraße right in front of the cyclists. Although it missed my mother, who was riding ahead, “My father was startled because he thought the car was going to hit my mother. He braked hard, fell, and was injured. He is in the hospital, had to get stitches, and is being monitored for bleeding in the head.”
“May Not Have Noticed the Fall”
But instead of stopping, the driver of the car simply drove on. That’s why the daughter is now searching on Facebook for witnesses who might have seen the accident: “We are urgently looking for people who observed the incident or can provide information about the black vehicle. The driver is also asked to come forward—perhaps he didn’t notice the fall,” the daughter appeals to his conscience on social media.
The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance. An investigation into a hit-and-run is now underway. The driver and any witnesses are asked to contact the Enns Police Department.
Heide Klopf, Pressesprecherin Landespolizeidirektion Oberösterreich
She is receiving official support in this matter: “The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance,” the police also confirmed the incident. An investigation into a hit-and-run is now underway—initially against an unknown suspect.
Not a Trivial Offense
In Upper Austria in 2024, hit-and-run incidents occurred in 360 accidents resulting in personal injury. If the criminal offense of abandoning an injured person is established, the penalty can be up to three years in prison. Witnesses, as well as the driver—who faces a lighter sentence if he turns himself in—are asked to contact the Enns Police at the following phone number: 059133/4132.
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