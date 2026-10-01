Palestine Protest Interrupts ÖFB Team Match

The match against Austria was also marked by protests from Irish fans. After 21 minutes, the game had to be interrupted after a group of supporters threw tennis balls with Palestinian flags onto the field. For weeks, the Irish national team’s stance toward the Nations League matches against Israel had been causing a stir. The timing of the protest—the 21st minute of the game—was likely chosen intentionally and was meant to symbolically honor the 21,000 children killed in the Gaza Strip.