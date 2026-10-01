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A streaker on the field, too

Palestine Protest Interrupts ÖFB Team Match

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01.10.2026 21:22
Irish fans threw tennis balls onto the field.
Irish fans threw tennis balls onto the field.(Bild: EPA/EVAN TREACY)
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Pro-Palestine protests caused an interruption during the Nations League match between Austria and Ireland. After 21 minutes, Irish fans threw tennis balls with Palestinian flags onto the field. A streaker also ran a few meters onto the field but was stopped immediately.

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The match against Austria was also marked by protests from Irish fans. After 21 minutes, the game had to be interrupted after a group of supporters threw tennis balls with Palestinian flags onto the field. For weeks, the Irish national team’s stance toward the Nations League matches against Israel had been causing a stir. The timing of the protest—the 21st minute of the game—was likely chosen intentionally and was meant to symbolically honor the 21,000 children killed in the Gaza Strip.

Coach Heimir Hallgrímsson came under pressure due to controversial statements, while goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu opted out of the matches against Israel for personal reasons. In addition, the players discussed a possible boycott internally before a majority voted in favor of playing the matches.


 Under Pressure from the AssociationOn Wednesday afternoon, the leadership of the Irish Football Association had to address a parliamentary sports committee regarding the Israel issue. They had to justify the decision to play the matches against Israel despite the controversy. On Sunday, the Irish national team will play its “home game” against Israel—though the match will actually be held in Serbia.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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01.10.2026 21:22
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