LIVE: Will Austria Pick Up Three Points in Ireland, Too?

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Austria’s national soccer team is looking to take the next step in Dublin. After 3–1 home wins against Israel and Kosovo to kick off the Nations League, they now face a completely different challenge in their first away game of the year—aside from the World Cup—against Ireland. Above all, the Austrians must prepare for a physical match. “We need to bring more energy to the field than our opponents,” demanded head coach Ralf Rangnick.
After the World Cup, Austria’s squad—now featuring several new players—had rediscovered its old strengths, foremost among them dynamism in defending. Rangnick was anything but surprised. “We had set out from the very beginning to bring ‘Austria 2.0’ back onto the field,” explained the 68-year-old. “The team has consistently demonstrated that over the past three and a half years—actually, with the exception of the World Cup.”
They hadn’t reached their previous energy level during the tournament in North America. Several established players—from Marko Arnautovic to David Alaba to Marcel Sabitzer—weren’t available for the team’s restart afterward, at least initially. “The issue of leadership players is overestimated. It’s overrated in today’s soccer. Especially with the style of play we want to display, everyone is a leader and must take responsibility,” said Rangnick. “The guys have to coach each other and be there for one another.”
2.05-meter-tall Wiegele in goal for the ÖFB
Konrad Laimer, a key player, will make his comeback in Dublin after recovering from adductor problems—but not from the start. According to Rangnick, it was agreed in advance with Bayern Munich and with Laimer himself that he “can come on during the second half”; the head coach believes he could play for about half an hour. “If that goes well, then he’ll certainly be a candidate to start on Sunday as well.” The Austrians will then travel to Kosovo for the final match of the current international break.
According to Rangnick, either Florian Wiegele or Alexander Schlager will be in goal there. In Ireland, it will be Wiegele, Rangnick confirmed after the final training session and before the team’s departure from Vienna on Wednesday afternoon. The 2.05-meter-tall goalkeeper from Viktoria Plzeň is set to make his second international appearance. “He did really well in training again and plays in every match for his club,” said the head coach. “So not only do I have no concerns, but I’m very confident that he’ll do a really good job.”
Wiegele’s height could work to his advantage against the Irish team’s style of play. “This is a team that tries to play the ball forward quickly. I also expect a lot of long balls, with balls into our penalty area,” Rangnick explained. “We have to make sure we have the right solutions for this somewhat different style of play.” He doesn’t want to overlook the physical aspect. “It’s important that we not only hold our own with our style of soccer but also gain the upper hand in terms of energy.”
Injuries on Both Sides
Rangnick had announced that he would once again rotate the lineup. Michael Gregoritsch is available again after suffering an ankle injury last Thursday in the 3-1 win over Israel. However, it remains to be seen whether the Augsburg forward will start in the center of the attack—as did former Scotland-based player Junior Adamu against Kosovo—or whether Sasa Kalajdzic will start there for the first time since the World Cup opener against Jordan (3–1). Fullback Phillipp Mwene is also available again.
Both teams are dealing with notable absences. For the Austrians, young midfielder Paul Wanner has joined the list of injured players in recent days, while the Irish are missing, among others, captain Nathan Collins due to a calf injury and forward Evan Ferguson due to an ankle injury. The Austrians traveled to Dublin as league leaders with a perfect record, but they haven’t won in Ireland since 1995. With a home win, the Irish would overtake them in the race for promotion to League A.
The Austrian national team has mostly delivered its best performances under Rangnick in Vienna or Linz. “The away games were sometimes hard-fought victories,” the German coach said when announcing the roster two weeks ago. There wasn’t the same “buzz” as there is at home. “Home and away is certainly another story we’ll have to look into,” Rangnick said. Since the 2024 European Championship, his team has won four of eight away games and lost three.
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