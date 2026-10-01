LIVE: Will Austria Pick Up Three Points in Ireland, Too?

2.05-meter-tall Wiegele in goal for the ÖFB

Konrad Laimer, a key player, will make his comeback in Dublin after recovering from adductor problems—but not from the start. According to Rangnick, it was agreed in advance with Bayern Munich and with Laimer himself that he “can come on during the second half”; the head coach believes he could play for about half an hour. “If that goes well, then he’ll certainly be a candidate to start on Sunday as well.” The Austrians will then travel to Kosovo for the final match of the current international break.